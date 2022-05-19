PCIe 3.0 packet switch addresses fan-out, multi-host connectivity

Diodes Incorporated announced the introduction of a PCIe 3.0 packet switch IC. DIODES PI7C9X3G1632GP provides flexible multi-port and lane width configuration, resulting in elevated levels of performance and availability. This will prove beneficial in systems dealing with AI/deep learning workloads, data storage equipment, the servers in data centers, wireless/wireline telecommunications infrastructure, and various forms of modern embedded hardware.

The basic architecture of the PI7C9X3G1632GP consists of 2 tiles that each feature 8 ports and 16 lanes, which enables it to support 32 lanes of SERDES in configuration options that span from 2 ports all the way up to 16 ports. To address a diverse range of potential applications, such as port fan-out and connection to multiple hosts, different port types can be assigned. These include upstream, downstream, and cross-domain end-point (CDEP) ports.

Multiple DMA channels are embedded into the PI7C9X3G1632GP to enable more efficient data communication between the host/hosts and connected endpoints. The low packet forwarding latency exhibited (<150ns typical) means that high-performance data transmissions can be achieved. Integration of a PCIe 3.0 clock buffer helps reduce the overall bill-of-materials costs and simplifies the implementation process.

The incorporation of further features, such as advanced error reporting, error handling, and end-to-end data protection, are all pivotal in ensuring ongoing transmission reliability. In addition, operational conditions are monitored using the built-in thermal sensor.

Advanced power management functions enable significant energy savings, which enables the PI7C9X3G1632GP to operate across the industrial temperature range of -40°C to 85°C and allows it to be used in a broad array of applications.

The PI7C9X3G1632GP packet switch is supplied in a 676-pin FCBGA package with a 27mm x 27mm footprint. It is available at $89 in 1000-piece quantities.