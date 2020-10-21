PCIe 4.0 NVMe 1.4 controllers boast advanced error correction facilities

Silicon Motion’s latest controller family has been designed from the ground up with PCIe Gen4 technology and innovative hardware features especially optimized for true Gen4 performance at low power consumption, advanced error correction as well as data path and EMI protection. To date, ten of the leading global NAND makers and SSD OEMs have selected Silicon Motion’s Gen 4 controllers with 3D TLC and QLC NAND technologies.

Targeted at performance and automotive SSDs, SM2264 features a quad-core ARM R8 CPU with four lanes of 16Gb/s PCIe data flow and supports eight NAND channels with up to 1,600 MT/s per channel. Its advanced architecture, based on 12nm process technology, enables high throughput, lower power consumption, and rigorous data protection while delivering an ultra-high-speed of sequential read/write performance of up to 7,400/6,800 MBs and random read/writes speeds of up to 1,000K IOPs. The quad-core ARM R8 CPU offers high multithreaded performance to handle mixed workload operations required by emerging storage applications. SM2264 is designed with Silicon Motion’s state-of-the-art 7th generation NANDXtend ECC technology with a performance-optimized 4KB LDPC engine and RAID to maximized error correction capability for the latest and next-generation 3D TLC and QLC NAND. SM2264 is also ideal for automotive storage, offering built-in SR-IOV capability that provides a direct, high-speed PCIe interface for supporting up to eight Virtual Machines. SM2264 is currently sampling to leading customers.

Silicon Motion’s SM2267 and SM2267XT meet the requirements of mainstream and value client SSDs and feature four 16Gb/s lanes of PCIe and four NAND channels with up to 1,200 MT/s per channel, delivering an impressive 3,900/3,500 MB/s sequential read/write performance. SM2267 includes a DRAM interface while the SM2267XT DRAM-less controller enables small form factor SSDs without compromising performance. Both also include NANDXtend ECC technology and support the latest TLC and QLC NAND. SM2267 and SM2267XT have entered volume production.