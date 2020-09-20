PCIe 4.0 Retimer ICs lengthens transmission distance of high-speed signals

Montage Technology announced the mass production of PCIe 4.0 Retimers, further enriching the company’s portfolio in cloud computing and data center applications.

Montage Technology’s PCIe 4.0 Retimers utilize advanced signal conditioning technology that greatly improves signal integrity and increases the effective transmission distance of high-speed signals. The devices are compliant with PCIe 4.0 specification and support mainstream package requirements. They obtain industry-leading performance especially in power consumption and transmission latency, and support various application scenarios such as SRIS and Retimer cascading. The Retimers also have completed comprehensive interoperability tests with other devices.

For various application scenarios, Montage Technology provides tailored technical support or reference design, evaluation board, and supporting software to facilitate customers’ design and accelerate product launch.

Now, Montage Technology has already started PCIe 5.0 Retimer product development and will continue to expand the product portfolio to better serve the global server vendors and their end users.

Montage Technology provides two PCIe 4.0 Retimer chips: 8-lane (M88RT40816) and 16-lane (M88RT41632).