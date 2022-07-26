PCIe 4.0, U.2 NVMe/SATA all-flash NAS comes in tower form factor

QNAP Systems, Inc. launched the TS-h1290FX NAS. Providing QNAP’s first PCIe 4.0 and U.2 NVMe/SATA all-flash NAS in a tower form factor, the TS-h1290FX excels in the most demanding work environments such as collaborative high-resolution video workflows. Featuring AMD EPYC 8/16-core processors, built-in 25GbE and 2.5GbE connectivity, PCIe Gen 4 expansion, and up to petabyte-scale storage capacity, the TS-h1290FX tackles data-intensive and latency-sensitive applications, such as large media file transfer, real-time editing of 4K/8K high-resolution media, online collaborative workflows, and virtualization applications.

With a sleek design, easily scalable storage, and near-silent cooling, the TS-h1290FX (Dimensions: 368 x 362 x 152.7 mm) is ideal for small/medium businesses and video editing teams for high-speed backup, collaboration, and video editing workflows. To streamline workflows, the TS-h1290FX offers direct connectivity for up to 20 PC/workstations when used with QNAP’s PCIe network cards. It is fully compatible with mainstream software solutions and can tackle bandwidth-demanding challenges such as real-time 4K/8K video editing and collaborative editing. Its fanless CPU cooler and near-silent 90mm system fan also provide effective cooling without distracting noises, making it ideal for integrating into modern work environments.