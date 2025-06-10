PCIe and Ethernet AWGs provide 10 GS/s output rates for quantum and radar testing

Spectrum Instrumentation introduces four Arbitrary Waveform Generators (AWGs) for radio frequency and microwave signal generation. The AWGs provide output rates up to 10 GS/s with 16-bit vertical resolution and bandwidths reaching 3.9 GHz. The products target engineers and scientists in wireless communications, radar system development, quantum research, and aerospace testing.

The AWGs are available as PCIe cards with up to 10 GB/s streaming and as stand-alone NETBOX units with Ethernet control for direct connection to laptops, PCs, or networks. The instruments support integration into automated test systems and offer one or two channels depending on configuration requirements.

The new instruments deliver output rates of up to 10 GS/s for fast signal generation, along with 16-bit vertical resolution for enhanced signal fidelity. Analog bandwidths reach up to 3.9 GHz for the reproduction of wideband RF and microwave signals. Engineers can select between single-ended and differential outputs, with up to 4V output swings. Multi-channel synchronization enables complex signal simulations across multiple outputs. Each channel provides up to 8 GSample memory for waveform generation flexibility.

The AWGs address applications that require signal quality over wide bandwidths, including testing communication standards such as 5G and 6G, simulating radar echoes, and generating waveforms for experimental physics and quantum systems. The combination of bandwidth, resolution, and memory depth makes these instruments suitable for demanding RF and microwave test scenarios.

Software support includes drivers for Windows and Linux operating systems, with programming examples for C/C++, Python, MATLAB, and LabVIEW development environments. Spectrum’s SBench 6 software provides interactive operation capabilities. Each unit includes a 5-year warranty, lifetime software and firmware updates, and direct engineering support.