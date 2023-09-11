PCIe card accelerates edge AI workloads

Lanner Electronics introduced the new PCIe AI Acceleration Card, Falcon Lite, powered by Hailo-8 AI processors. The Falcon Lite’s modular PCIe form factor provides a flexible solution for solution providers looking to accelerate edge AI workloads with deployment flexibility and power efficiency.

The Lanner Falcon Lite PCIe AI Acceleration Card is designed to meet the soaring demand for scalable intelligent video analytics applications in smart retail, Industry 4.0, and intelligent transportation. With high-density AI processors, the Falcon Lite can accommodate 2, 3, and 4 Hailo-8 AI processors, offering up to 104 tera operations per second (TOPS) of AI performance to offload the CPU for low-latency deep learning inference.

Designed to support x4, x8, and x16 PCIe interfaces in both commercial and industrial settings, the Falcon Lite AI Accelerator Card provides the most flexible deployment in the market, enabling legacy devices such as NVRs, Edge AI boxes, Industrial PCs, AI Servers and robots to run video-intensive, mission-critical Edge AI applications such as video analytics, traffic management, access control, and beyond.

At GSX 2023, Lanner will collaborate with Hailo to demonstrate Falcon Lite’s ability to detect and classify objects from multiple streams in real time. Visit our booth at #3871 and explore the limitless possibilities unlocked by Edge AI technology.

The Falcon Lite PCIe AI Acceleration Card is now available for evaluation and purchase.