PCIe cards add solid-state storage to high-performance computers

One of the biggest challenges in compact systems is thermal management. HighPoint addresses this with self-contained cooling solutions that effectively prevent thermal throttling, even under heavy, sustained I/O operations. This ensures that NVMe SSDs maintain their peak performance without the need for extra cooling devices or complex thermal management setups, making the AICs ideal for edge environments where space and power are limited.

The Rocket 1604A Switch AIC is designed for users who want to leverage PCIe Gen5 speeds without the hassle of software or drivers. It offers simple drop-in installation and is natively supported by modern Windows and Linux platforms, meaning it is automatically recognized and ready to use right out of the box.

With no need for additional software, the Rocket 1604A is perfect for environments that prioritize ease of deployment and simple serviceability.HighPoint’s proven PCIe Switching architecture ensures each M.2 SSD operates at maximum throughput under the most challenging workloads.

For users who need more than just speed—those who require flexibility, performance, and security—the Rocket 7604A RAID AIC offers a powerful solution. It supports RAID 0, 1, and 10 configurations, allowing users to balance speed, redundancy, and data protection according to their specific needs.

The Rocket 7604A’s Active Hardware Sensor Monitoring solution and a Comprehensive NVMe Storage Management Suite, give administrators real-time insights into drive health, temperature, and performance. These features are essential for environments where data integrity and system reliability are paramount.