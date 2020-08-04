PCIe x8 acceleration cards speed encryption tasks

NEXCOM’s NA 1000-L2X utilizes Intel QAT, which includes symmetric encryption and authentication, asymmetric encryption, digital signatures, RSA, DH, and ECC, and lossless data compression capabilities. The QAT card offloads CPU usage at exceptional speeds, achieving a throughput of 40 GBps while running NSA 5181 , NEXCOM’s mainstream cybersecurity appliance.

NEXCOM is dedicated to developing the most technically advanced network security appliances, especially for 5G networks. A white paper further detailing NA 1000-L2X’s performance, as well as its features and mechanisms, are now available on the NEXCOM website.