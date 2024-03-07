Perform phase noise and VCO measurements to 50 GHz

Rohde & Schwarz bumps up the frequency with the FSPN50 phase noise analyzer and VCO tester.

The R&S FSPN provides both high speed measurements and provides the accuracy needed for characterizing sources that include synthesizers, VCOs, OCXOs and DROs. Because of the tradeoff between increasing speed of test and higher accuracy the FSPN lets you choose the setting best suited for your application.

The FSPN50 covers the frequency range from 1 MHz to 50 GHz, which complements the existing 8 and 26.5 GHz models. It’s greater frequency range supports designs in the Ka band (26.5 GHz to 40 GHz), the Q band (36 GHz to 46 GHz), and the lower V band up to 50 GHz. Typical applications at these frequencies include commercial point-to-point wireless and microwave communication systems, satellite communications including high throughput satellite services, military satellite and communication systems operating up to 50 GHz, close-range targeting radars, and practically the entire 5G FR2 frequency range from 21.84 GHz to 50.20 GHz.

Measurements include single-sideband (SSB) phase noise, spurious signals, integrated RMS phase deviation, residual FM, and time jitter. The plot shows phase noise as a function of frequency offset from carrier.

According to Rohde & Schwarz, the FSPN’s phase noise sensitivity is based on two low-noise internal local oscillators that enable real-time cross correlation. You can use a high number of correlations for higher accuracy or fewer when you need higher speed. The instrument shows you the current cross-correlation sensitivity gain in real-time as well as the current result trace. The FSPN measures phase noise and amplitude noise separately and simultaneously, thus providing analysis of phase noise performance and a direct route for identifying the cause of any problems while not reducing measurement speed. Three low-noise DC sources provide accurate VCO measurements.