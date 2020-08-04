Phased-Array 4D imaging radar put on a single chip

RFISee, a developer of affordable imaging radars for the automotive industry, is unveiling the world’s first Phased Array 4D imaging radar on a chip. RFISee’s all-weather radar has proven its ability to detect cars from 500 meters and pedestrians from 200 meters, with an angular resolution greater than 1 degree. The company’s engineers have adapted Phased Array antenna technology, used in cutting edge military systems including the F-35 fighter jet and in air defense systems, while at the same time reducing the price to the current level of automotive sensors. Prototypes of RFISee’s radar are under evaluation by top automotive OEMs and Tier-1s.

Unlike many traditional and new types of radar, RFISee’s patented 4D imaging radar uses a powerful focused beam based on proprietary Phased Array radar technology. The focused beam created by dozens of transmitters rapidly scans the field of view. The receivers ensure a much-improved radar image, a better signal to noise ratio, and a detection range of obstacles such as cars and pedestrians that is six times broader when compared to existing radars. The competitive edge of RFISee’s radar prototype has already been proven in extensive testing.

The radar’s capabilities are designed to prevent the types of accidents that many other existing radar systems are unable to deal with. One example is the June 1st accident involving an autopilot driven vehicle in Taiwan. In that accident, a car crashed directly into a large truck on its side, straddling two lanes of a highway. RFISee’s radar can detect trucks and other vehicles at a distance of hundreds of meters, allowing the driver to take over control or automatically stop and prevent this type of accident. The company’s unique radar technology can also prove to be useful in other accident prevention scenarios by taking advantage of its numerous capabilities for dealing with bi-directional traffic, detection of multiple pedestrians, recognizing bike riders on the shoulder of the road, Automatic Emergency Braking for trucks and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) on highways.

The market that RFISee is targeting is expected to grow rapidly in the years to come. According to Yole Research, the global automotive radar market will reach $8.6 billion in 2025, which represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 16% between 2015 and 2025.