Phoenix Contact’s industrial RJ45 jacks and plugs available from Sager Electronics

Sager Electronics is now stocking Phoenix Contact’s new industrial RJ45 jacks and plugs.

The new jacks and plugs of Phoenix Contact’s RJ45 industrial series enable data rates of up to 10 Gbps and are particularly suitable for demanding industrial Ethernet applications. Phoenix Contact’s industrial plugs and jacks minimize factors that are constantly working against the wide range of connection combinations of RJ45 plugs and jacks such as vibration, shock and EMI. The series is tested for above-normal IEC requirements.

Single-port and multi-port jacks, as well as parts with integrated LEDS, and for THR or SMD soldering, are also available.

www.sager.com