PXI switching modules handle heavy ac and dc loads

A new high-power relay PXI module provides the industry’s highest switching capacity in the smallest footprint for a solution based on electromechanical relays.

Occupying a compact single PXI slot form factor, the model 40-166 is available with SPST, SPDT or SP4T switching configurations. It uses power relays suitable for switching loads up to 20 A (SPDT and SP4T versions) or 30 A at 277 Vac (SPST) and can switch voltages up to 480 Vac or 300 Vdc. Pickering’s 40-166 power relay modules are intended for switching heavy ac or dc loads or for controlling large external relays, contactors and solenoids. The range is suitable for applications requiring switching of either mains voltage or dc and can switch up to 480 Vac or 300 Vdc with a maximum power of 5,500 VA/600 W (SPST configuration). This latest module also offers significant bandwidth performance (-3 dB) for a 30 MHz (typical) power relay module.

Comments Steven Edwards, Switching Product Manager at Pickering: “The single PXI slot envelope maximizes switching density within the chassis when compared to other high current modules aimed at the automotive and defense sectors. Spare relay kits are available, allowing customers – with appropriate training – to repair devices on-site, thus minimizing system downtime. Of course, like all our switching products, the 40-166 carries a three-year warranty.”

The 20-A and 30-A versions of this high-power module feature connector keying, and VISA, IVI and Kernel drivers are supplied for Windows. Pickering’s connection division offers a range of cable accessories to support the 40-166 range, and the devices are supported by any PXI chassis or Pickering’s Modular LXI and LXI/USB chassis.

Pickering Interfaces Ltd. – Stephenson Road – Clacton-on-Sea – UK, +44 (0)1255-687900 – sales@pickeringtest.com,

https://www.pickeringtest.com/product/40-166-001-power-relay-10xspst-30amp.