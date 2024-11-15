Pickering upgrades single-slot PXIe system controller

Pickering Interfaces announced its next-generation single-slot PXIe embedded controller (model 43-920-002) – the most compact and powerful 3U one-slot embedded controller available for the PXI Express platform. Debuting at electronica, the world’s leading trade fair for the electronics industry, the new module builds on Pickering’s existing controller offering.

Pickering’s model 43-920-001, its first PXI embedded controller, was the first single-slot Gen 4 controller available for the PXI Express platform. As well as giving customers a unique and powerful new option for their controller choice, it enabled Pickering to provide ‘one-stop shop’ turnkey PXIe systems consisting of chassis, embedded controller (optionally loaded with Windows OS and Pickering drivers), switching/simulation/instrumentation modules, and cabling all under one PO, making purchasing and test system integration much more straightforward. It also allowed Pickering to offer an embedded controller for its 21-slot PXIe hybrid chassis, which only has a single controller slot.

Building on this first controller, Pickering’s next generation 43-920-002 PXIe embedded controller is the most compact and powerful 3U one-slot embedded controller available for the PXIe platform – with up to 2x the performance of the 43-920-001. The PXI-5 PXI Express hardware specification, rev. 2.0 compliant controller is powered by an 11th generation Intel Xeon processor, combined with 64 GB DDR4 memory and a 2 TB m.2 Type B SSD. With up to 28 GB/s system throughput, using either 4-link or 2-link configuration, the controller easily supports demanding high bandwidth test and measurement applications with future-ready PCIe Gen4 and 10GBASE-T interconnectivity. Features include: PXI-5 PXI Express Hardware Spec. Rev.2.0 Compliant; Maximum System Throughput 28 GB/s:; 4-Link Configuration: x4 x4 x4 x4; 2-Link Configuration: x4 x8 PCIe Gen3/PCIe Gen4; 2 TB m.2 Type B SSD & 64 GB DDR4 RAM; 11th Gen Intel Xeon (Tiger Lake) Processor; Compact Form Factor for Versatile Applications; Fully Customizable AMI Aptio Embedded BIOS; 2-year warranty.

This single-slot controller is ideal for Pickering’s family of PXIe chassis, including the latest 42-927-101 21-slot fully hybrid PXIe chassis. Pickering also offers a turnkey factory configuration service to streamline set-up, including Windows OS and driver installations, licensing, and optional installation of Pickering’s PXI or PXIe switch, simulation, and instrumentation modules.

Pickering Interfaces stands behind its manufactured products with a standard three-year warranty and guaranteed long-term product support.