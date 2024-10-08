PICMG develops InterEdge standard for interchangeable industrial modules

PICMG, a consortium for developing open embedded computing specifications, has announced the formation of the InterEdge 1.1 Technical Working Group (TWG). Industry professionals interested in contributing to future technologies in process industries, including refining, chemical, oil gas, pharmaceuticals, metals and mining, pulp and paper, as well as food and beverage, are invited to join the standardization effort by contacting info@picmg.org or meeting TWG members at embedded world North America, October 8-10th in Austin, TX.

InterEdge is designed for use in process industries as an alternative to industrial PCs (IPC), programmable logic controllers (PLC), distributed control systems (DCS), and their associated I/O modules. Its modular architecture allows for the consolidation of these systems’ functions into a single platform.

The InterEdge specification is an open electromechanical and software interface standard supporting the interchangeability of industrial-grade compute modules, input/output (I/O) modules, and network switches for industrial automation and process control industries. Version 1.1 of the InterEdge standardization effort aims to expand on previous mechanical and interface definitions by specifying standard compute modules, multi-channel I/O modules, an InterEdge reference architecture, and additional features.

Matthew Burns, chair of the InterEdge 1.1 Technical Working Group, commented on the TWG’s progress, highlighting the collaboration and innovation within the InterEdge community.

The InterEdge 1.1 TWG will focus on completing definitions for a compute module expansion bus, multi-channel I/O, additional I/O, thermal design, anti-tamper measures, out-of-band management, additional diagnostics, and termination assemblies.

Additionally, the working group will define an InterEdge reference architecture connecting multiple compute and I/O modules over an internal Ethernet I/O bus. This architecture will comply with the Open Process Automation Forum’s (OPAF’s) Open Process Automation Standard (OPAS) and support an IEC 61499 runtime on a Linux OS. It will include IEEE 802.3 and 10Base-T1S MAC/PHYs for external networking over industrial Ethernet, MQTT, DDS, and other protocols.

ASRock Industrial provides reference compute modules, while Samtec is developing the PCB and connectors. I/O module vendors are currently being identified.

Jessica Isquith, president of PICMG, discussed how the InterEdge specification enables interoperability and interchangeability in process automation markets, allowing for increased IoT capabilities and improved process efficiencies.

Members of the InterEdge 1.1 TWG will attend the Embedded World North America conference and exhibition in Austin, TX from October 8-10. Companies and organizations interested in learning more about the new PICMG specification, the OPAS standard, or open automation technology can visit www.picmg.org/openstandards/interedge and www.picmg.org/product/interedge.