PC-based mixed-signal scopes sport 1-GHz bandwidth, active probes

The PicoScope 6000E Series mixed-signal oscilloscopes (MSOs) new include four new four-channel models, each of which can be configured with 16 optional digital channels. With bandwidths of 750 MHz or 1 GHz, 8-bit or 8/10/12-bit Flexible Resolution and up to 4-GS-deep capture memory, these products enhance the existing PicoScope 6000E portfolio, adding to the 350 MHz and 500 MHz models.

The optional A3000 Series high-impedance active probes are designed for use with the PicoScope 6000E intelligent probe interface. This interface provides power to the probe and enables the oscilloscope to sense when an A3000 probe is connected, automatically switching the oscilloscope input impedance to 50 Ω and setting the correct attenuation and scaling.

With an input capacitance of just 0.9 pF in parallel with 1-MΩ resistance, these ergonomic active probes deliver the full 750-MHz or 1-GHz scope bandwidth to the probe tip.

“Extension of the PicoScope 6000E Series is an exciting development as it addresses high-performance debugging and design verification requirements that are faced by engineers developing advanced electronic systems. The PicoScope 6000E Series, coupled with the popular and proven PicoScope 6 application software, provides advanced debugging tools to accelerate development of high-end embedded systems, signal processing, power electronics, motor drives, and automotive designs,” said Trevor Smith, Business Development Manager at Pico Technology. “The PicoScope 6000E Series incorporates many unique features as standard, such as a 4-gigasample capture buffer, 21 serial protocol decoder/analyzers, spectrum analysis capability, a 50-MHz arbitrary waveform generator, and user-defined math and alarm functions for in-depth analysis and long-term unattended testing. With starting prices below $10,000 for 750 MHz and below $13,000 for 1 GHz bandwidth, these products are affordable, fully capable waveform analysis solutions that are supported by Pico’s world-class technical support experts.”

With dimensions of 245x192x62 mm (9.7×7.6×2.5 in) the PicoScope 6000E Series oscilloscopes fit easily on any workbench. Pico PC-based instruments are ideal for engineers who need professional grade test equipment that fits in limited available space, whether in a laboratory or at their home office.

A free-of-charge Software Development Kit, PicoSDK, is available to download that enables users to write their own applications around the PicoScope 6000E hardware. The SDK includes instrument drivers for Windows, macOS and Linux, and code examples in C, C#, C++ and Python. Drivers are also provided to interface with popular third-party software packages such as Microsoft Excel, NI LabVIEW and MathWorks MATLAB. Pico is an approved MathWorks Connections Program Partner with extensive in-house MATLAB developer experience.

The full capabilities of the PicoScope 6000E hardware are exposed to the programmer by the SDK, which enables development of virtually unlimited custom and OEM applications in scientific, research, industrial, automotive and power applications.

Pricing:

PicoScope 6405E (750 MHz bandwidth, 8-bit resolution, 2 GS memory) $9,615 / €8,165 / £6,745

PicoScope 6425E (750 MHz bandwidth, 8/10/12-bit resolution, 4 GS memory) $11,035 / €9,375 / £7,745

PicoScope 6406E (1 GHz bandwidth, 8-bit resolution, 2 GS memory) $12,815 / €10,885 / £8,995

PicoScope 6426E (1 GHz bandwidth, 8/10/12-bit resolution, 4 GS memory) $14,955 / €12,695 / £10,495

A3076 Active Probe (750 MHz bandwidth) $1135 / €959 / £799

A3136 Active Probe (1.3 GHz bandwidth) $1415 / €1205 / £999

TA369 MSO Pod (8 channels, 1 ns capture) $709 / €599 / £499

Total cost of ownership (TCO) of PicoScope PC-based instruments compares favourably with conventional benchtop instruments through software updates provided free of charge throughout the lifetime of the products. Furthermore, new PC and display technologies can be swapped in as they become available, thereby upgrading performance of the instruments to meet future needs.

Pico Technology, 320 N Glenwood Blvd., Tyler, TX 75702, +1 800 591 2796 (Toll Free), www.picotech.com