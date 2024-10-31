Picoscope 7.1.39 enhances USB-based oscilloscope line

Pico Technology has released PicoScope 7.1.39 – the latest stable version of the software. The software adds features previously deployed in Early Access versions of the software, plus UX improvements, bug fixes and operating system compatibility updates.

Additions in this version of the software include: Annotations for placing in-graph notes, along with arrows to highlight and explain specific waveform events, features or anomalies. These can be documented and shared as images, printed or saved within the .psdata file; Keyboard shortcuts facilitate rapid PicoScope navigation and operation, allowing tasks to be performed quickly and easily; A 10BASE-T1S decoder for automotive ethernet testing; New Power Measurements and Math functions: Crest Factor, DC Power, Area at AC and Area at DC (net, positive, negative and absolute variants); Command-line batch conversion of PicoScope .psdata files to .csv, .txt or MATLAB (.mat) file formats (currently Windows-only).

PicoScope takes advantage of rapidly advancing PC processing, display and operating system technology. Large, high-resolution PC displays clearly show complex multi-channel analog and digital waveforms, math channels, measurements, protocol decode tables, waveform time- and frequency-domain views and other circuit behavior characteristics that design and test engineers needs to see and analyze.

PicoScope 7.1.39 T&M software is available to download now.