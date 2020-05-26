PC-based scopes provide four-channel measurements

PicoScope 6000E Series compact 4+16 channel MSOs deliver cost-effective test and debugging solution for engineers, developers and scientists.

Pico Technology has further developed its PicoScope 6000E Series oscilloscopes with the launch of three new four-channel models, each of which can be configured with 16 optional digital channels. With bandwidths of 300 or 500 MHz, 8-bit or 8/10/12-bit Flexible Resolution and up to 4-GS-deep capture memory, these products enhance the existing PicoScope 6000E portfolio, adding to the eight-channel models that were introduced earlier in the year.

“The expansion of the PicoScope 6000E Series is an exciting development as it addresses mainstream test engineering requirements that are faced by engineers developing next-generation embedded systems. The PicoScope 6000E Series, coupled with the popular and proven PicoScope 6 application software, provides advanced debugging tools to accelerate development of high-end embedded systems, signal processing, power electronics, mechatronics, and automotive designs,” said Trevor Smith, Business Development Manager at Pico Technology. “The PicoScope 6000E Series incorporates many unique features as standard, such as 21 serial protocol decoder/analyzers, spectrum analysis capability, a 50-MHz arbitrary waveform generator, and user-defined math and alarm functions for in-depth analysis and long-term unattended testing. With a starting price of only $4,865, these products meet the need for affordable, fully capable waveform analysis solutions that are supported by Pico’s world-class technical support experts.”

With dimensions of 245x192x62 mm (9.7×7.6×2.5 in), the 6000E Series oscilloscopes fit easily on any workbench. Pico PC-based instruments are ideal for engineers who need professional-grade test equipment that fits in limited available space, whether in a laboratory or at their home office.

A free-of-charge Software Development Kit (SDK) is available to download that enables users to write their own applications around the PicoScope 6000E hardware. The SDK includes instrument drivers for Windows, macOS and Linux, and code examples in C, C#, C++ and Python. Drivers are also provided to interface with popular third-party software packages such as Microsoft Excel, National Instruments LabVIEW and MathWorks MATLAB. Pico is an approved MathWorks Connections Program Partner with extensive in-house MATLAB developer experience.

Full capabilities of the PicoScope 6000E hardware are exposed to the programmer via the API, which enables development of virtually unlimited custom and OEM applications in scientific, research, industrial, automotive and power applications.

Pricing:

PicoScope 6403E (300 MHz bandwidth, 8-bit resolution, 1 GS memory) $4,865/€4,135/£3,415

PicoScope 6404E (500 MHz bandwidth, 8-bit resolution, 2 GS memory) $7,305/€6,205/£5,125

PicoScope 6424E (500 MHz bandwidth, 8/10/12-bit resolution, 4 GS memory) $8,725/€7,415/£6,125

TA369 Digital Pod (8 channels, 1 ns capture) $709/€599/£499

Total cost of ownership (TCO) of PicoScope PC-based instruments compares favorably with conventional benchtop instruments through free software updates provided throughout the lifetime of the products. Further, as new PC and display technologies become available they can be swapped in at cost, thereby upgrading performance of the instruments to meet future needs.