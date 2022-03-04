Pin fin, slant fin heat sinks offer economical device cooling

Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS) is now providing Pin and Slant Fin heat sinks made from lightweight, extruded aluminum to provide low-cost cooling solutions for many hot PCB components.

Pin Fin sinks have a high-efficiency design that harnesses cooling airflow from any direction. They reliably perform in spatially constrained PCB layouts where the airflow direction is variable. The pin fin field has low-pressure drop characteristics for effective cooling in low airflow environments. The combined large surface areas of the pins and base increase overall heat sink performance. Where space allows, taller and denser pin fin fields, with higher aspect ratios to their bases, further increase heat-dissipating surfaces to provide even higher cooling performance.

For limited airflow situations in direction-specific applications, Slant Fin heat sinks provide substantial surface area, and therefore high cooling performance. The slanted fin field extends slightly beyond their base dimensions. Like with Pin Fin heat sinks, Slant Fin sinks are fabricated from single-piece extruded aluminum, which minimizes the thermal resistance from their base to their fins.

Both Pin Fin and Slant Fin heat sinks are available for component sizes 10 x 10mm up to 60 x 60mm, and standard heights from 2 to 25mm.

Pin and Slant Fin heat sinks in all standard sizes can be attached with double-sided thermal tapes. Larger sinks can be further secured with clip-type hardware, including Z-clips, and ATS’ proven maxiGRIP and superGRIP easily-installed attachment systems.