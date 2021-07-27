Pin packages for standard logic devices enable large logic functions to be included in small form factor systems

Nexperia announced the world’s smallest and lowest profile 14,16, 20, and 24 pin packages for standard logic devices. For example, the 16 pin DHXQFN package is 45 percent smaller than the industry-standard DQFN16 leadless device. Not only has it a smaller footprint compared to competitors, but the new package also offers a 25 percent saving in the PCB area.

Measuring just 2 mm x 2 mm (14 pins), 2 mm x 2.4 mm (16 pins), 2 mm x 3.2 mm (20 pins), and 2 mm x 4 mm (24 pins), the 0.4 mm pitch DHXQFN packages are only 0.45 mm high. The parts include hex inverting Schmitt-triggers; 8-bit SIPO shift registers with output latches; 4-bit dual supply translating transceivers; octal buffer/line drivers; octal bus transceivers; and 8-bit dual supply translating transceivers.

Furthermore, the small footprint of the DHXQFN package enables devices to be placed closer to the bypass capacitor. This can be a significant advantage in designs with limited board space for glue logic parts, and also results in increased performance in high-frequency applications since the traces between logic device and capacitor are shorter.