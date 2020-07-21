Pint-sized PoL dc-dc converters piggy backed with mixed-signal processors

Dialog Semiconductor plc announced a collaboration with TDK Corporation to include Dialog’s GreenPAK technology with TDK’s latest series of µPOL power solutions to create the world’s first single-integrated system power sequencing solution.

Traditional discrete solutions currently available on the market require an extensive array of components, which reduces board space availability, impacts system reliability and drives up manufacturing costs. Combining Dialog’s scalable, flexible GreenPAK technology with TDK‘s small, high-density power module solution reduces the number of required components and ensures a more compact, reliable, robust solution for powering advanced industrial embedded control, IoT and 5G applications.

Dialog’s GreenPAK technology reduces production lead time to just four-to-six weeks, supporting high volume fulfillment and expediting the development of complex system boards. The µPOL solution leverages advanced technology packaging techniques such as semiconductor embedded in substrate (SESUB), for cohesive 3D system integration in a smaller size and lower profile. This integration allows TDK to deliver higher power density and ease of use at a lower total system cost compared to what is currently available today. For example, TDK’s FS1406 6A power module can deliver 15 Watts in a 3.3mm x 3.3mm x 1.5mm height power module, 4-times higher current density than that of the closest competitor.

“Our µPOL micro embedded DC/DC converter enables miniaturization and drives power density alongside Dialog’s compact power sequencer, bringing ease of use and lower total cost of ownership to our customers,” said Parviz Parto, President Faraday Semi, a TDK Group Company.

“By working alongside TDK, we combined the flexibility, programmability and scalability of our GreenPAK technology with the industry’s most compact and highest power density point-of-load solutions from TDK into a single chipset,” said Davin Lee SVP & General Manager, Advanced Mixed-Signal Business Group at Dialog Semiconductor. “The result is a fully integrated, reliable system that is more cost- and power-efficient than current market offerings for power sequencing.”

The FS1406. FS1403, and FS1404 modules are available at all major distributors. Avnet, Arrow, Digi-Key, Future, Farnell, Mouser, and TTI.