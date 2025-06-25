PIVR technology provides sub-1V regulation with real-time dynamic voltage scaling for AI infrastructure

The pre-validated power solutions effectively allow system designers to accelerate the shift from today’s board-level power delivery systems—discrete subsystems made from several components typically situated several inches away from the processor on a printed circuit board—to smaller, faster, integrated silicon chips and passives tightly coupled with the processor. The smaller size, closer proximity, and higher performance provide a foundation for developing 4+ kilowatt compute platforms, a leap in power delivery that hyperscalers can utilize to dramatically elevate computing operations in racks or data centers.

The Marvell PIVR power solution enables multiple infrastructure optimizations. This solution controls the flow of electricity to a semiconductor, reducing the comparatively high voltages from power supplies to the sub-1V levels consumed by today’s advanced processors, filtering the electrical waveform, and strictly controlling voltage levels. Shortening the final low-voltage/high-current portion of the power delivery path can reduce transmission losses by up to 85% with improved voltage regulation. The compact size saves board space and lowers overall system costs. Featuring higher power densities (3-4 amperes per sq. mm.) compared to typical solutions (1.5-2 amperes per sq. mm), this solution also supports greater compute density. Additionally, it enhances dynamic voltage scaling, enabling real-time power tuning to minimize losses.