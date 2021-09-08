1U-high chassis includes dual ac input and monitoring

A new option is available for the 1U high OpenVPX, CompactPCI, and VME64x enclosures for power and monitoring.

The Pixus Technologies 1U chassis supports various configurations of 3U/6U OpenVPX, or 6U CompactPCI or VME64x backplanes. The enclosure provides dual, non-redundant ac inputs with 12-V power which can be converted to 5 and 3.3 V as well. A chassis monitor is located in the rear of the chassis to report the status of the voltages, fans, and temperature. The data is accessible via a USB interface and the unit sets one of three relays if an event occurs.

The Pixus 1U chassis supports Rear Transition Modules (RTMs) and various backplane configurations. Card guides for conduction-cooled boards are available. Pixus offers backplane/chassis systems in commercial, development, and MIL rugged formats. The company also provides IEEE and Eurocard components for the embedded computer market.