3U and 6U OpenVPX power and ground backplanes speed prototyping

3U and 6U OpenVPX power and ground backplanes come in several configurations. With the SOSA/HOST efforts and move to optical and RF interfaces over OpenVPX, Pixus has developed multiple styles that allow for versatility in prototyping.

The 1-slot backplanes come in VITA 65 (VPX only), VITA 66.4 (optical), and VITA 67.3 (RF) formats. The optical and RF versions feature a cutout for optional insertion of the aperture housing and contacts. Used in conjunction with Pixus’ multi-slot power and ground backplanes, there is a vast range of configurations available.

Pixus offers OpenVPX backplanes, chassis platforms, and specialty products. The company also provides enclosure solutions in MicroTCA, cPCI Serial, AdvancedTCA, as well as instrumentation case formats.