Alarm card handles fan, voltage monitoring and control

An alarm card that can be used in various OpenVPX, VME/VME64x, CompactPCI, cPCI Serial and other open standard architecture chassis platforms provides the system with basic monitoring and control functions including; voltage levels, power supply health, temperature and fan monitoring/control. The board monitors the four common power rails in Eurocard-based systems of 5, 3.3, 12, and -12 V. It also provides for the monitoring and control of up to four fans and the monitoring of two temperature sensors. Other features include a local bi-color LED and header for remote LEDs, an alarm cancel push button, and a USB interface.

Pixus offers high-performance OpenVPX and other open standard architecture backplanes, chassis platforms, and specialty products. The company also provides customizable faceplates, ejector handles, card guides, and other components.

Pixus Technologies USA Corp., 600 Main Street, Suite 216, Tonawanda, NY 14151-0888, 916-297-0020, https://pixustechnologies.com/