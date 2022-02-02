Electrical Engineering News and Products

MIL rugged rackmount SOSA-aligned chassis features advanced cooling

A new 6U tall 19-in rackmount chassis for 3U OpenVPX and SOSA aligned boards is designed specifically for the high-power requirements of solutions that are aligned to the SOSA technical standard.

The rugged rackmount chassis supports up to 16 conduction-cooled modules per SOSA requirements and VITA 48.2 specifications. A specialized card mat set 6U Rugged Rackmount_diverts heat to fins which spread the heat away from the card cage. Rear MIL grade fans then pull airflow through the fins to cool in excess of 100W/slot, depending on the application specifics.

Pixus provides a wide range of OpenVPX and SOSA aligned profiles up to 100GbE and PCIe Gen4 speeds. Various implementations of VITA 62 power supply configurations are available along with customizable I/O solutions for VITA 66/67 or other interfaces. Pixus also offers a mezzanine-type of VPX Chassis Manager designed for SOSA aligned applications. The unit is VITA 46.11 compliant and resides behind the backplane (without blocking any VITA 66/67 interfaces), and does not take up any plug-in slots.

Pixus offers OpenVPX chassis solutions in various grades from commercial to MIL rugged. The company has a variety of solutions for 3U and 6U sized boards.

Pixus Technologies USA Corp., 600 Main Street, Suite 216, Tonawanda New York 14151-0888, 516-344-5459, www.pixustechnologies.com

