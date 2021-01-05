OpenVPX chassis platform supports speeds over 100 GbE, 2.5 kW of cooling

The 9U RiCool chassis platform for 6U OpenVPX boards features dual hot-swappable 191 CFM fans for cooling up to 2,500 W. The design allows the use of Rear Transition Modules (RTMs) in all slots. Rear-pluggable PSUs provide power for the VPX and custom rails, available in various wattage and output options.

The 14-slot design required routing for 28G+ signals across the backplane. This is in excess of the 4 x 25G speeds of 100 GbE and the capability of the high-performance RT3 VPX connector. As such, a special high-speed connector was utilized for the 28G+ signals. The backplane also required VITA 66.5 and VITA 67.x interfaces for optical and RF through the printed circuit board.

Pixus offers high-performance OpenVPX and other open standard architecture backplanes, chassis platforms, and specialty products. The company also provides customizable faceplates, ejector handles, card guides, and other components.

