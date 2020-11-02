OpenVPX backplanes designed for horizontal-mount enclosures

New OpenVPX backplanes are designed for horizontal-mount enclosures. The horizontal-mount backplanes can be placed into 1U-4U tall 19-in rackmount OpenVPX enclosures. They provide enough space to have three 3U slots or one 3U and one 6U slot side-by-side. So, a wide range of configurations and size options are available. The backplanes are typically designed to support at least PCIe Gen3 speeds, but higher-speed options are offered. Versions that accommodate VITA 66 (for optical) or VITA 67 (for RF) through the backplane and SOSA requirements are also optional.

Pixus offers OpenVPX backplane/chassis systems in commercial, development, and MIL rugged formats. The company also provides IEEE and Eurocard components for the embedded computer market.

Pixus Technologies, 50 Bathurst Dr, Waterloo, ON N2V 2C5, Canada, (559) 885-5775, www.pixustechnologies.com