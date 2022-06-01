Platform provides root-of-trust for end-to-end IoT device security

Trusted Objects has partnered with Crypto Quantique in which their combined technologies will deliver end-to-end security to customers designing networks of IoT devices. Trusted Objects has partnered with Crypto Quantique in which their combined technologies will deliver end-to-end security to customers designing networks of IoT devices.

Trusted Objects’ software secure element, called to-protect , is a root-of-trust for generic microcontrollers (MCUs). Designed for use with IoT devices in which MCUs have limited computing and communication capabilities, it enables onboard generation of unique device identities and cryptographic keys, secure storage, and secure boot. It provides the foundation for device authentication and secure data transfer and supports a variety of communication protocols. Suitable for new and retrofit applications, the secure element is quickly and easily downloaded onto any generic MCU platform without hardware changes.

Crypto Quantique’s QuarkLink platform works seamlessly with to-protect to add secure provisioning, automated secure onboarding to on-premises or cloud platforms, security monitoring, and certificate and key renewal or revocation for to-protect customers and their end-users. Technology agnostic, QuarkLink enables thousands of IoT devices to be securely connected to servers through cryptographic APIs in a few minutes. This is achieved with a few keystrokes via the platform’s simple graphical user interface.