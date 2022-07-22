Probe kit traces/locates cables in unpowered or active networks

The Digital Tone and Probe Kit (p/n TDG310K1C), now shipping, has an MSRP of $144.95.

“The TDG310K1C Digital Tone and Probe Kit allows tracing and locating of single or bundles cables that are connected to unpowered or active networks such as phone lines, network cables or coax cables,” explained George Jang, Platinum Tools product manager. “The built-in test functions can verify propertermination of network cables or test for shorts in the single-ended test mode.”

Features include:

Trace and locate cables in unpowered or live circuits

Audible and visual signal strength indicators

Built-in testing of RJ45 terminations

Check status of analog phone lines

Built-in high-intensity flashlight

NSI Industries, LLC, 9730 Northcross Center Court, Huntersville, NC 28078, T: (800) 841-2505, (800) 749-5783, info@platinumtools.com, www.platinumtools.com .