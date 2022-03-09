PMBus ac-dc modules add 504-W rated models

TDK Corporation announces the introduction of 12V and 48V output models to the conduction-cooled TDK-Lambda brand PFH500F series of AC-DC power modules. The power supplies are rated at 504W, feature a compact 4” x 2.4” footprint with programming and communication through a PMBus interface. These power supplies are ideal for a variety of applications including COTS (Commercial-Off-The-Shelf) applications, power amplifiers, LED displays, and test equipment.

The PFH500F series utilizes GaN semiconductors, bridgeless power factor correction, synchronous rectification, and digital control, enabling efficiencies of up to 92%. Opto-couplers have been replaced by digital isolators for long-term reliability and stability.

Accepting an 85 to 265Vac input, the modules deliver 12V at 42A or 48V at 10.5A and can be adjusted from 9.6 to 14.4V or 38.4 to 52.8V using the trim pin or PMBus interface. The droop mode current share option enables modules to be connected in parallel for additional power. Baseplate cooling allows operation at temperatures ranging from -40 to +100°C. The metal enclosure measures 4 x 2.4 x 0.53” (101.6 x 61.0 x 13.3mm) and is encapsulated for MIL-STD-810G shock and vibration.

Features include a 12V 200mA standby voltage, remote on/off, pre-biasing start-up, droop mode current share, a Power Good signal, output trim pin, and a PMBus interface. The PMBus can be used to program (read-write) the output voltage and fault management functions and monitor the unit’s operating status. The PFH500F series is fully protected against over-voltage, under-voltage, over-current, and over-temperature conditions.

The series has been certified to the IEC/UL/CSA/EN 62368-1 safety standards and carries the CE and UKCA marks for the Low Voltage and RoHS Directives. Input to ground isolation is 2,500Vac, input to output 3,000Vac, and output to case 1,500Vdc.