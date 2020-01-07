PMD-MXT series 32-channel thermocouple scanner indicator

The Sensor Connection, a division of Harold G. Schaevitz Industries LLC, has expanded its line of measurement and control instrumentation with the addition of the model PMD-MXT series of thermocouple scanner indicators.

This 32 Channel microprocessor-based temperature scanner provides continuous monitoring of up to 32 channels of thermocouple sensors. The large 14 mm tall digit red LED display is easy to read, even at a distance. Rows of LED annunciators warn of specific channel alarm conditions.

The scanner has 2 user-selectable HI/LO, HI/HI, or LO/LO alarm set points, configured through the front panel push buttons. During an alarm condition a front panel LED annunciator is enabled and an internal 2 Amp relay contact output is engaged. The scanner’s display will auto cycle through all input channels at a user determined rate of 0.5 to 10 seconds per channel.

• Input: Up to (32) thermocouple sensors

• Temperature units field selectable for °C or °F

• Auto or manual scanning

• Adjustable auto scan rate

• Limit alarm trip points adjustable per channel

• Dual 2 Amp alarm relays

• Powered by 20 to 28 Vdc

• Case size only 6.3-in. x 3-in. x 7-in.

The Sensor Connection

thesensorconnection.com