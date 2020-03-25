PMIC reference designs cover Xilinx FPGAs and SoCs

Renesas Electronics Corporation announced three easy to use Power Management IC (PMIC) reference designs for powering the multiple supply rails of Xilinx Artix-7 FPGAs, Spartan-7 FPGAs, and Zynq-7000 SoCs, with and without DDR memory. Renesas has worked closely with Xilinx to offer low-risk and easy to design power solutions to accelerate FPGA and SoC design. The reference designs speed the development of power supplies for a variety of industrial and computing applications, including motor control, machine vision cameras, programmable logic controllers (PLCs), home gateways and appliances, and portable medical and wireless equipment.

Renesas’ high-efficiency PMIC reference designs provide user-friendly turnkey solutions that enable a single design to support different Xilinx speed grades and DDR memory types: DDR3, DDR3L, DDR4, LPDDR2 and LPDDR3. They are based on the four-phase, three output ISL91211AIK PMIC, and the four-output ISL91211BIK PMIC. Both PMICs can deliver up to 20A total output current and feature independent dynamic voltage scaling. Their control loops are tuned to optimally support the load profiles of Xilinx FPGAs. They manage power up and shutdown sequencing of their rails internally, without requiring external sequencing controllers. Applying 2MHz switching frequency and fast load transient response enables each PMIC board to use 22uF output capacitors and a small inductor to reduce solution size. The PMICs come in 4.7mm x 6.3mm, 35-ball BGA with 0.8mm pitch packages.