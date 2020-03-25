PMIC reference designs cover Xilinx FPGAs and SoCs

Renesas Electronics Corporation announced three easy to use Power Management IC (PMIC) reference designs for powering the multiple supply rails of Xilinx Artix-7 FPGAs, Spartan-7 FPGAs, and Zynq-7000 SoCs, with and without DDR memory. Renesas has worked closely with Xilinx to offer low-risk and easy to design power solutions to accelerate FPGA and SoC design. The reference designs speed the development of power supplies for a variety of industrial and computing applications, including motor control, machine vision cameras, programmable logic controllers (PLCs), home gateways and appliances, and portable medical and wireless equipment.
Renesas’ high-efficiency PMIC reference designs provide user-friendly turnkey solutions that enable a single design to support different Xilinx speed grades and DDR memory types: DDR3, DDR3L, DDR4, LPDDR2 and LPDDR3. They are based on the four-phase, three output ISL91211AIK PMIC, and the four-output ISL91211BIK PMIC. Both PMICs can deliver up to 20A total output current and feature independent dynamic voltage scaling. Their control loops are tuned to optimally support the load profiles of Xilinx FPGAs. They manage power up and shutdown sequencing of their rails internally, without requiring external sequencing controllers. Applying 2MHz switching frequency and fast load transient response enables each PMIC board to use 22uF output capacitors and a small inductor to reduce solution size. The PMICs come in 4.7mm x 6.3mm, 35-ball BGA with 0.8mm pitch packages.
The ISL91211A-BIK-REFZ reference design board for Artix-7 devices employs the ISL91211AIK and ISL91211BIK multiphase PMICs, ISL80030 3A synchronous buck DC/DC converter, and ISL21010DFH312 micropower voltage reference. The PMICs deliver efficiency up to 95 percent for multiple power rails and they accept 5V input from a plug-in AC/DC adaptor or DC power supply. The ISL80030 supports VCCO and VCC_IO for 3.3V, 2.5V and 1.8V, and the ISL21010DFH312 is for XADC input voltage of 1.25V with ±0.2% accuracy.
The ISL91211BIK-REF2Z reference design board for Spartan-7 devices employs the ISL91211BIK multiphase PMIC and ISL80030 3A synchronous buck DC/DC converter. The ISL91211BIK is required for VCCINT, VCCBRAM, VCC_DDR, VCCAUX and VTT, and it accepts 5V input from a plug-in AC/DC adaptor or DC power supply. The ISL80030 DC/DC converter supports VCCO and VCC_IO for 3.3V, 2.5V and 1.8V rails.
The ISL91211AIK-REFZ reference design board for Zynq-7000 devices employs the ISL91211AIK multiphase PMIC, ISL9123 low Iq buck regulator and two ISL80030 3A synchronous buck DC/DC converters. The ISL91211AIK is required for VCCINT, VCCBRAM, VCC_DDR, and VCCAUX. The ISL9123 supplies the VTT power rail, and two ISL80030 DC/DC converters support VCCO and VCC_IO for 3.3V, 2.5V and 1.8V rails.
The ISL91211A-BIK-REFZ reference board for Artix-7 FPGAs is available now from Renesas Electronics’ worldwide distributors with a recommended resale price of $168.00 USD. The ISL91211BIK-REF2Z reference board for Spartan-7 FPGAs is available now from Renesas Electronics’ worldwide distributors with a recommended resale price of $160.00 USD. The ISL91211AIK-REFZ reference board for Zynq-7000 SoCs is available now from Renesas Electronics’ worldwide distributors with a recommended resale price of $160.00 USD.
Each PMIC reference design board is supplied with a user’s guide, complete schematic, bill of materials (BOM), and PCB layout files.