PMIC sports four buck-boost channels single one inductor in compact package

Designers of ultra-small portable devices such as wearables, internet of things (IoT) sensor nodes, and health monitors are looking to increase computing capability, memory, and sensor resources in their feature-rich devices – all in an ever more compact form factor. The MAX77655 SIMO PMIC addresses this space-constraint issue by sharing one inductor among all four supplies in a single 3.95mm2 IC. In addition, ultra-high efficiency helps to extend battery life by providing 90 percent regulator efficiency during moderate to heavy load conditions, while consuming only 6.9µA of quiescent current during light load conditions.

For additional power management platforms regarding systems requiring less than 500mA, Maxim Integrated also introduced two new configurable PMICs – the MAX77643 and MAX77642. These ICs offer the industry’s highest efficiency at 93 percent from a single inductor and a 3-output buck-boost regulator with a 150mA LDO/Loadswitch.

Key Advantages include: Offers 85 percent higher power density; provides up to 700mA total current from just 17mm2 PCB space to support higher current loads for adding computational and sensor resources to next-generation designs; Cuts power management board size by 70 percent by integrating four supplies, while using only a single inductor; Provides up to 90 percent efficiency at 3.7 VIN and 1.8 VOUT

The MAX77655 is available at Maxim Integrated’s website for $1.50 (1000-up, FOB USA); also available from authorized distributors

The MAX77655EVKIT# evaluation kit is available for $135