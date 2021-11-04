Overclocked gaming DDR5, standard desktop upgrade kits target serious gamers

The PNY XLR8 Gaming MAKO DDR5 Memory is designed for gamers and enthusiasts and offers the style and performance they crave. The modules feature aluminum heat spreaders with elements inspired by the fast and aggressive Mako shark from which it gets its name. An XLR8 logo and GAMING text is proudly emblazoned on the side of the module and silver angled relief lines are machined into the heat spreader to reflect other components’ lighting and provide unmatched flair and style. Compatibility with Intel XMP delivers extreme overclocking out of the box and allows users to get the most out of their MAKO DDR5 modules. Top-tier components and select ICs combine to deliver aggressive speed, low latency and the bullet-proof reliability gamers and enthusiasts can rely on PNY for.

PNY’s premium XLR8 memory features aggressive speeds, highest bandwidth, lowest latency and power consumption, and most advanced thermal performance for maximum PC stability and responsiveness during memory-intensive gaming and application use. PNY XLR8 DDR5 memory modules are rigorously engineered and tested to ensure peak performance in even the most challenging gaming environments.

A DDR5 4800MHz memory upgrade from PNY gives the speed and reliability you need to get the most out of your system. PNY DDR5 memory features faster speeds, greater bandwidth, lower power consumption, and enhanced thermal performance for a noticeable improvement in PC response times during memory-intensive application use. PNY DDR5 memory modules are rigorously engineered and tested to ensure stable, reliable performance in real-world computing environments.

PNY Technologies, Inc., 100 Jefferson Road, Parsippany, NJ 07054, 973-515-9700, Fax 973-560-5590, www.PNY.com