Pocket-Sized PoE++ Tester needs no batteries

A new pocket-sized PoE++ tester called the TPS200C has an MSRP of $89.00.

“The easy-to-use TPS200C has been designed for all varieties of PoE…up to 56 V and 280 W of power,” explained Sean Rothermel, Platinum Tools product manager. “Powered by the PoE circuit, the TPS200C requires no batteries and can be used inline with an actual PoE device to measure current flow, or by itself in Powered Device (PD) Simulation mode to determine the maximum power available from the PoE power source.”

Additional features include:

• Tests up to four-pair PoE (IEEE 802.3bt Type 3)

• Easy-to-read, bright, scrolling OLED display

• Tests PoE on active data cables without interrupting data flow

• Automatic mode and polarity detection

• Tester features dual RJ45 ports for testing PoE and dual 2.1×5.5-mm dc jacks for testing dc power supplies

• Includes 2.1×5.5-mm dc patch cable

• Dimensions: 2.50-in. square x 1.00-in. thick (63.5×63.5×25.4 mm)

• Weight: 2oz. (55g)

For additional pricing and more information on Platinum Tools and its complete product line, visit www.platinumtools.com, call (800) 749-5783, or email info@platinumtools.com.