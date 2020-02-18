PoE bridge ruggedized for use in wet and harsh environments

Swift Sensors, Inc., a supplier of plug-and-play cloud-based wireless sensor systems for Industrial IoT, has released a water-resistant Power over Ethernet (PoE) bridge for use in manufacturing plants, restaurants and other spaces where water, cleaning solutions and other chemicals come into contact with monitoring equipment.

The Swift Sensors PoE Standard Bridge 1011 is built to withstand washdown procedures and exposure to chemicals. Key features include:

an IP54-rated dust- and water-resistant enclosure to protect against ingress from all directions.

a space-saving, mountable design and form factor used in Swift Sensors 1020 and 1030 bridges.

a single cable for power and ethernet to eliminate the need for additional hardwiring and to ensure a consistent power supply.

Compliant with Active 802.3af and 802.3at PoE standards for use in PoE systems.

256-bit AES enterprise encryption to deliver the same level of security found in all Swift Sensors bridges.

Swift Sensors wireless system gives plant and restaurant managers a digital view of their facility with precise measurements, notifications, shift performance and more. This data, analysis and reporting improves the operational output and productivity of manufacturers and food service providers, even under harsh conditions.