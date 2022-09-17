PoE HDR GigE camera features low-light/NIR performance

e-con Systems launches RouteCAM_CU20, an HDR GigE ultra-low light camera with network synchronization capability.

RouteCAM_CU20 is the first product launched in the RouteCAM series – a portfolio of best-in-class GigE cameras from e-con Systems. RouteCAM_CU20 is an OEM HDR camera based on the Sony STARVIS IMX462 sensor that comes with excellent low light and NIR (Near InfraRed) performance. The camera can be easily integrated with all image processing platforms including X86 processors and ARM processors. The GigE interface of this camera ensures reliable transfer of data up to a distance of 100m. This is also a PoE camera that offers the ability to transmit power as well as data over a single GigE interface. Also, it comes with the ONVIF protocol support which allows the integration of this camera with any ONVIF-based system easily.

Key features of RouteCAM_CU20 include: Network synchronization – To provide synchronized multi-camera streaming; Customization – Can be customized including optics, form factor, etc. to meet customers’ unique requirements; Sony STARVIS IMX462 – HDR, NIR, and ultra-low light capabilities; PoE – Ensure power supply for the camera through data cable itself; GigE interface – Ensures reliable connection to transfer video data up to a distance of 100m; H.264/H.265 encoding – Ensures high-quality video transmission with minimal bandwidth; ONVIF protocol support – Allows to integrate of this camera with any ONVIF-based system easily;

Customers interested in evaluating RouteCAM_CU20 can visit our online web store and purchase the product.