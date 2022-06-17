Point-of-Load converters packaged in SIP or horizontal-mount format

Flex Power Modules has announced that its BMR473 digital Point-of-Load converter is packaged in a space-saving SIP or horizontal-mount format. The product is rated at 40 A continuous and up to four can be paralleled for up to 160 A, with synchronization and phase spreading for minimum EMI.

Excellent thermal performance, a custom inductor design, and efficiency levels up to 96.1% allow full load operation to 85° C in free air (12 V in/2.5 V out) and up to 100° C ambient with suitable airflow and derating. Input is rated from 6 to 15 V and the output is programmable from 0.6 to 5 V.

A PMBus interface is provided to enable monitoring and configuration, which includes input over and under-voltage protection thresholds and output overcurrent limit. A programmable over-temperature protection limit is featured along with settable switching frequency and output rise/fall and on/off delay times. A power good signal is also provided. The output voltage can be set via the PMBus or with external resistors.

Back-channel communication between paralleled modules is implemented so that the modules can be represented by a single address, simplifying system software design. The SIP version of the BMR473 is just 26.3 x 8.8 x 15.6 mm, occupying less than 2.3 cm2 board area.

“Our new BMR473 is created to be easy to design into a wide range of telecom, datacom, and ATE applications,” said David Xie, Head of R&D and product management Shanghai of Flex Power Modules. “The product saves board space and can help with quick time to market with the support of the Flex Power Designer software and our comprehensive thermal models.”

The SIP version of BMR473 will be available in OEM quantities in June/July 2022 and a laydown version will be released later this fall.

Flex Power Modules will be attending Embedded World in Nuremberg, Germany. Visit in Hall 5 Booth 234 for more information.