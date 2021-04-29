PoL regulators provided in compact 33 x 8.5 x 19 mm SIP package

Flex Power Modules introduces the BMR474, a high power density, digital non-isolated Point of Load (PoL) regulator. Due to its vertically mounted SIP (Single Inline Package) design, the BMR474 saves valuable board space, while being able to deliver up to 80 A output current, with a maximum power output of 198 W.

Designed for telecom and datacom applications, the BMR474 offers an excellent price to performance ratio and offers efficiency levels as high as 95.1% at 12 Vin, 3.3 Vout, full load.

The input voltage range is 6 V to 15 V, and the output voltage can be adjusted from 0.6 V to 3.3 V. For output voltages up to 1.8 V, the BMR474 can deliver up to 80 A output current, while for output voltages over 1.8 V the maximum output current is 60 A. Ripple and noise is 5 mV at 12 Vin, 1 Vout, full load.

The SIP module includes power connections optimized for high current minimizing the resistive losses between the power module and the load. While the high efficiency and optimized thermal design provide minimum power derating, an optional heatsink can be added for even more demanding applications.

The BMR474 is easy to set up via its PMBus digital interface, which provides extensive monitoring, configuration, and control capabilities and is also supported by Flex Power Modules’ Power Designer software, which makes design and debugs simpler. By using the software’s simulation functions, it’s straightforward to optimize the configuration parameters, which means designers can achieve a stable control loop with a fast load transient response.

The regulator has an operating temperature range of -40 °C to +125 °C and meets safety requirements according to IEC/EN/UL 62368-1. For maximum reliability, it includes under-voltage, over-voltage, over-temperature, and over-current protection mechanisms. This enables it to achieve a long operational lifespan, with a mean time between failures (MTBF) of over 23 million hours.

The new regulator is provided in a compact SIP package that measures 33 x 8.6 x 19 mm (1.3 x 0.33 x 0.75 in) with a footprint of 2.84 cm2.

The BMR474 will be released in May 2021, and samples are available now.