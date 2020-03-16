PoL voltage regulators optimized for computing, telecom systems

Infineon Technologies AG introduces the IR3887M, IR3888M and IR3889M devices in its new family of integrated-point-of-load voltage regulators featuring a fast constant-on-time (COT) engine. This product family is designed for today’s server, base station and telecom (operating at 85˚C ambient temperature) and storage applications requiring both high efficiency and high density. The IR3887M is the smallest 30 A device on the market. Fusing Infineon’s latest FET generation and enhanced package technology allows for thermal support for 30 A in a small 4 mm x 5 mm footprint.

The OptiMOS IPOL product family comes with an enhanced-stability COT engine with ceramic capacitors without the need for external compensation. Wide input voltage range of 4.3 V – 17 V, 2 V min with 5 V external bias, and precise output voltage (0.5 % accurate reference voltage) are supported. The voltage regulators offer high efficiency at light-load and thermally-compensated internal overcurrent protection with four selectable limits for a less expensive and smaller inductor.

High switching frequency (up to 2 MHz) for small PCB size and fewer bill-of-materials (BOM) is guaranteed with easy design and layout. These products provide benchmark efficiency, low power losses and the ability to thermally handle up to 30 A of continuous current. Customers can also benefit from the benchmark output voltage regulation and enhanced load transients response.

The IR3888M and IR3889M come in a small, 5 mm x 6 mm footprint in a PQFN package. The IR3888M handles continuous current up to 25 A and is RoHS2 compliant.

The IR388M and IR3889M are in stock now. The IR3887M device is also planned for release in 2020.