PolyPhaser launches RF cable assemblies and accessories

PolyPhaser, an Infinite Electronics brand and provider of RF and data surge protection, filtering and grounding solutions, announced the expansion of its globally deployed RF product portfolio — now including RF cable assemblies, connector caps, and cables with integrated inline surge protection.

Customers now have a single source for comprehensive RF protection solutions, including necessary accessories, to simplify projects and eliminate delays. PolyPhaser’s RF products are in stock for same-day shipping.

“Our core mission is to meet the urgent requirements of engineers, whether they’re working in a test lab, a network deployment, or elsewhere,” said Steve Ellis, Product Line Manager. “With these new cables and accessories, PolyPhaser can help users complete their installations, with same-day product shipment instead of typical week-plus lead times.”

New products include the following:

RF Cable Assemblies

Standard and custom configurations with all key connector types available

Tested, outdoor-rated, flexible coax—fabricated in the USA

RF Cable Assemblies with Inline Surge Protection

Reliable PolyPhaser DC pass surge protection engineered into the connector

Reduce overall part numbers required, as well as overall costs

RF Connector Caps

Simple components that protect open connectors/interface from potential damage

All standard connector types are available. The new cables and accessories help PolyPhaser continue to simplify its customers’ path from project idea to completion, accelerating deployment and building reliability into applications from the base components up.

