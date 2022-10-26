POSITAL introduces next-generation TILTIX inclinometers

POSITAL has updated its family of TILTIX inclinometers with new three-axis MEMS accelerometers, enhanced firmware, and a new housing concept. These changes enable POSITAL to streamline manufacturing processes and reduce delivery times while maintaining full environmental protection. The new versions are compatible with older models, with identical mounting footprint and support for CANopen and analog communications interfaces, while offering improved accuracy and better signal-to-noise ratios.

POSITAL’s TILTIX inclinometers are used in motion control and safety assurance systems to measure a device’s orientation with respect to the earth’s gravitational field. Common applications include dynamic positioning of solar panels, rollover warning systems for mobile machinery, control systems for crane booms, tilt control in service robots, AGV and other materials-handling systems. (For applications that involve rapid motions, check out POSITAL’s family of acceleration-compensated Dynamic TILTIX inclinometers.)

A significant feature of the new TILTIX inclinometers is an enhanced programming function that enables users or distributors to set the measurement range of each device through simple configuration updates. These devices can be customized to function as a single-axis (0-360°), two-axis (± 90 °), or 2-axis pitch/roll (± 180°) sensor, depending on what’s required for a specific application. Distributors and system integrators will appreciate this feature since it allows them to stock fewer items and still provide customers with a full range of measurement range options. New filtering methods can also be selected through the configuration interface, making it possible to fine-tune these devices for improved signal quality and optimized dynamic response. These features make it possible to satisfy the requirements of very different applications, such as platform monitoring or cranes. The new TILTIX inclinometers incorporate 3-axis MEMS accelerometer sensors that reduce cross-axis sensitivity and improve measurement accuracy to ± 0.1° over the full range of tilt angles.

The new inclinometers will be available in either cost-efficient fiber-reinforced plastic housings or IP69K-rated metal enclosures. Customers will be able to order CANopen and Analog variations by end of this year, with SSI and Modbus-RTU interfaces to be added to the catalog over the next year. The full range of TILTIX inclinometers can be accessed through POSITAL’s online Product Finder portal.