Potentiometer models feature resistance ratings from 1 to 2000 kΩ

CUI Devices’ Motion and Control Group announced the addition of a new line of potentiometers. Available in shaft or shaftless options, these rotary potentiometers feature resistance ratings from 1 to 2000 kΩ and panel mount or through-hole mounting styles. With a rotational life of 10,000 cycles, CUI Devices’ PT and PTN family of potentiometers are ideal for control inputs for electronic circuits and audio control applications.
The potentiometer models offer linear, logarithmic, or reverse logarithmic tapers, several shaft or rotor styles, and a variety of terminal configurations. These rotary potentiometers further carry operating temperature ranges from -10 up to 70°C, mechanical angles of 235, 265, or 280 degrees, and power ratings of 0.05, 0.15, or 0.20 W.
CUI Devices’ potentiometers are available immediately with prices starting at $0.29 per unit of 250 pieces through distribution. Please contact CUI Devices for OEM pricing.