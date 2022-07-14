Power 40-V MOSFETs deliver low on resistance

Taiwan Semiconductor introduces the PerFET Series of single- and dual-channel 40V power MOSFETS. Built on proprietary device structures and processes that enable exceptionally low on-state resistance and switching FOM (figure-of-merit), the PerFET device’s achievement of 50% RDS(ON) and 40% FOM reduction puts this new portfolio at the industry’s leading edge of performance. The 40V N-channel PerFET platform includes options for both standard (10V) and logic level (5V) gate-drive requirements while preserving rugged safe-operating area margin when switching voltage transients and an avalanche occurs in switching applications.

The NH Series PerFET devices are housed in PDFN56U and are compatible with conventional SOP8 packages. Its wettable flank leads to improved solder joint reliability, lower DC resistance, and automated optical inspection (AOI) during PCB assembly. Their reliability and performance are well suited to SMPS, server, DC-DC converter, telecom, motor driver, and multicopter designs.

Manufactured to meet AEC-Q performance standards, the PerFET family features 175 °C operating junction temperature, 100% UIS and Rg tested, and are RoHS compliant. The 12 single-channel and two dual-channel models in the NH Series are rated for 40V operation with operating currents of 34A (dual channel versions) ranging from 54A to 100A (single channel versions).

The PerFET Series is available from $1.94 to $3.85 (based on device configuration and current rating).