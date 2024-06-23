Power and capacitor platform enhances efficiency in medical electrosurgery applications

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has announced the FlexiCharge Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has announced the FlexiCharge FC2500 , expanding its industry-leading portfolio of all-in-one, intelligent system power and capacitor charger platform that simplifies and speeds design of medical laser systems and electrosurgery applications such as Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) Therapy and Pulsed Magnetic (PM) Therapy.

IPL and PM systems typically have capacitors in aesthetic and surgical lasers that are charged to high voltages and then discharged to generate high-current pulses. Traditionally, charging was provided by a separate power supply to the system power supply. Advanced Energy is the industry’s first and only company to deliver a single integrated platform for providing both the high-voltage inputs for capacitor charging and multiple output low-voltage AC-DC conversion for system electronics such as touch panels, pumps, cooling elements and other treatments.

The FlexiCharge FC2500 combines high-voltage capacitor charging to 2.5 kJ with multiple-output, low-voltage AC-DC power up to 800 W and delivers constant power over charge voltages from 250 V to 1,000 V. This ensures faster charging at lower voltages, which enables shorter treatment times and increases the number of patients that can be treated. The use of a single power supply for capacitor charging and system power reduces application development times and complexity, reduces size and weight up to 30 percent, and simplifies compliance with safety and EMI standards.

Designed for optimum flexibility, the FC2500 offers configuration and programming of outputs and charge voltages and allows connection of outputs in series and parallel to support higher voltages and currents. Intelligent analog and digital control via the PMBus with ‘set and forget’ features and storage capabilities, enable faster time-to-market for medical OEMs and can be used in the field to simplify system maintenance and servicing resulting in longer term reliability and reduced down time.

The FC2500 is compliant with IEC60601-1 (3rd edition) and IEC60601-1-2 (4th edition).