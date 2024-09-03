Power BJTs available in DFN2020D-3 packaging with 50 V and 80 V ratings

Nexperia announced the latest extension to its popular portfolio of power bipolar junction transistors (BJTs) with the release of ten standards and ten automotive-qualified products in DFN2020D-3 packaging. These new devices, available in 50 V and 80 V ratings and supporting current ranges from 1 A to 3 A in NPN and PNP polarity, further solidify Nexperia’s position as a leading provider in the market. With this release, Nexperia is offering the majority of its power BJTs in DFN packaging for designers looking for a space and energy-efficient alternative to older SOT223 and SOT89 packages.

DFN2020D-3 packaged devices provide significant board space savings compared to their leaded counterparts. For example, it delivers an 80% reduction in board space when compared to SOT89 and a 90% reduction compared to SOT223. The DFN2020D-3 package also features side-wettable flanks to enable automated optical inspection (AOI) of solder joints thus ensuring improved robustness and reliability.

In addition to general-purpose transistors, Nexperia has also released a series of low V CEsat devices, like the PBS5350PAS-Q. These combine exceptionally low saturation voltage and high current gain and can help to improve the energy efficiency of many power supply applications. Due to their superior performance, low V CEsat transistors can replace standard transistors in larger packages, enabling more compact designs on smaller PCBs. Further technical information on low V CEsat technology can be found in this blog post.

Nexperia supports engineers working with bipolar junction transistors with the BJT Application Handbook, a practical, comprehensive, and up-to-date reference work written by engineers for engineers. This provides design engineers with a better understanding of bipolar transistors, their fundamentals, thermal considerations, and application insights.