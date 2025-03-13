Power components enhance efficiency in renewable energy systems

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation announced the launch of two new 6th-generation (Gen6) 650V Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBTs), specifically designed for solar inverters.

The newly introduced Gen6 IGBTs, incorporating polyimide insulation layers, demonstrate outstanding performance by passing high-voltage, high-humidity and high-temperature reverse bias (HV-H3TRB) tests. These products offer dependable reliability in industrial equipment operating under extreme conditions, including elevated temperatures and humidity.

Additionally, integrated fast recovery anti-parallel diodes ensure swift removal of residual current, reducing switching losses in applications while supporting an operating temperature range of up to 175°C.

Of the two new products, the MBQ40T65S6FHTH features exceptional conduction loss reduction. Compared to the previous generation, this IGBT decreases conduction loss by approximately 25% and boosts system efficiency by about 15% in 15kW solar inverters.

The MBQ40T65S6FSTH is engineered to significantly reduce switching loss. It cuts switching loss by 15% and conduction loss by approximately 8% compared to its predecessor, enhancing system efficiency by about 11% in 3kW solar inverters.

With these performance upgrades, the new IGBTs are suitable for applications that demand high reliability and efficiency, such as solar inverters, industrial motor drives, power supply units and uninterruptible power supplies.

According to market research firm Omdia, the discrete IGBT market in the renewable energy sector is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 19% from 2025 to 2028.