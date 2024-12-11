Power controller supports NVIDIA Blackwell GPU

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited unveiled its AOZ73004CQI, the world’s first 4-phase controller for Blackwell GPUs, its advanced design has received full OpenVReg (Open Voltage Regulator) OVR4-22 compliance.

The performance and energy efficiency gains from the introduction of the Blackwell platform help propel AI capabilities supported by increased GPU performance. AOZ73004CQI’s cycle-by-cycle current limit meets the overcurrent limit (OCL) specification that helps safely throttle GPU power for maximized performance. AOZ73004CQI includes an external reference input and PWMVID dynamic output voltage control, which also follows the OVR4-22 specification. Furthermore, it can minimize ripple effects, enabling the device to triple the PWMVID slew rate up to 30mV/us, which is required for next-generation GPUs. Moreover, AOZ73004CQI features deep-off and shallow-off power states to minimize power consumption, providing a significant advantage in battery-powered applications such as laptops with discrete GPUs and gaming laptops

The AOZ73004CQI with 4-Phase PWM is not limited to being paired with four DrMOS as a standard application. With AOS’ proprietary DrMOS design capable of precise turn-on time, the AOZ73004CQI can enable one PWM to drive two or three DrMOS devices. By doubling and tripling DrMOS, designers can create a high-power, cost-effective multiphase power solution that can achieve up to 12 power stages. For AI server and graphic card applications powered by 12V input, AOS offers AOZ5310NQI-A DrMOS for the best GPU power efficiency. Similarly, the controller can pair with DrMOS power stages such as AOZ5316NQI/AOZ5317NQI/AOZ5318NQI, which are well-suited to laptop GPU powered by a 20V input. MOSFETs in DrMOS are TrenchFET, which further enhances OCL capability.

Technical Highlights Include: Fully Compliant with OVR4-22 specifications; Cycle-by-cycle current limit control for specific OCL requirements; Differential remote sensing to achieve 1% regulated VOUT accuracy; Supports industry-standard DrMOS; Proprietary, high-performance AOS Advanced Transient Modulator (A2TM) control scheme; Dynamic phase-to-phase current balancing; Seamless CCM to DCM control to maximize efficiency; Supports DCR or RON_LG sensing current balance; Automatic Phase Shedding (APS) with user settable thresholds; Power Saving Interface (PSI); PWMVID interface; Acoustic Noise Suppression; QFN 4×4-32L Package.

The AOZ73004CQI is immediately available in production quantities with a lead time of 12-16 weeks. The unit price for AOZ73004CQI starts at $1.2 in 1,000-piece quantities.