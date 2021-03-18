Power diodes target industrial welding applications

Infineon Technologies Bipolar GmbH & Co. KG launches a new generation of power diodes. The new housing less diode family is designed for medium frequency resistance welding and high current rectifier applications. The devices meet the market requirements for higher forward current, low conduction losses, and higher power cycling capability. With this new design, the diodes focus on the best-in-class performance to lifetime ratio supporting a decrease of maintenance cycles. The main applications for the new diode generation are spot-welding in the automotive industry, low voltage electrolysis, and surge protection.

The new welding diode generation offers the highest power cycling capability in the market. Compared to conventional devices the lower on-state voltage of the power diodes allows 10 to 15 percent higher currents. With this, the customer has the choice between a longer lifetime and an increased current for his application. With all the new features, the new power diode generation is ideal for extending the performance of existing designs with full mechanical compatibility.

The new Infineon Power Diodes are available in standard dimensions of 38 mm, 46 mm, 56 mm, and 65mm diameters with a blocking voltage of 600 V: 38DN06B02, 46DN06B02, 56DN06B02, and 65DN06B02.