Power electronics professionals invited to present at APEC 2025 industry sessions

APEC 2025, to be held next year in Atlanta, Georgia, March 16-20, announces the call for submission of proposals for the conference’s popular Industry Session series. The Industry Session component of the conference is intended to encourage cutting-edge content from industry practitioners. Industry Session (IS) speakers are invited to make a presentation only, avoiding the formality of writing the papers for IEEE Xplore publication. IS tracks run in parallel with APEC Technical Sessions and the presentations are included for download by paid APEC attendees. The deadline for submission of proposals is August 23rd.

Industry Session proposals may be submitted for an individual speaker presentation or for an overall session proposal. The total time allowed for each presentation is 25 minutes, including 5 minutes for Q and A. To submit a proposal for an Industry Session at APEC, presenters should prepare a 2-3-page proposal that provides a summary of the presentation content and a description of the target audience. Also, a short professional biography of the speaker should be included. If proposing for a full session, a proposal for each of the individual presentations must be submitted. Presentations should have strong technical content and commercial references should be limited and only in support of the core content.